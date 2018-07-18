Report: Decision upheld to fire 6 UC Berkeley officers accused of sleeping on duty

A UC Berkeley police care appears in this file image. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Six UC Berkeley officers will be terminated after a hearing upheld the Chief Margo Bennett's decision to fire them, according to our media partner the Bay Area News Group.

According to the report, the six officers will now take this to arbitration.

The police chief decided to fire them after accusing them of hanging out and sleeping in the math library during their midnight shift after saying they were out checking on buildings.

The Bay Area News Group reports there was a hearing and her decision was upheld. The officers have not been identified.

Their lawyer did not return a call from the reporter, neither did the police chief.

This is a large termination for a small department -- six officers from a department of 40.
