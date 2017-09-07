Report: Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn

A man was arrested Wednesday after police allegedly found child pornography on his computer and other storage devices during a search at his home in Lafayette.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Mercury News is reporting that Richard Chew, 58, is an Oakland fire captain.

Chew was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is currently being held on $200,000 bail. The DA's Office has already filed formal charges against Chew.

Chew made headlines in March after four people died in a San Pablo Avenue halfway house fire. In an email, Chew, along with other Oakland firefighters, warned fire inspectors the building had serious fire danger issues a few days before the deadly fire.

RELATED: Documents show Oakland knew of building hazards prior to deadly fire

Anyone with any information about this case can contact Deputy District Attorney Jordan Sanders at (925) 957-8602.
