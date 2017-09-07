Report: Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn

A man was arrested Wednesday after police allegedly found child pornography on his computer and other storage devices during a search at his home in Lafayette.The San Jose Mercury News is reporting that Richard Chew, 58, is an Oakland fire captain.Chew was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is currently being held on $200,000 bail. The DA's Office has already filed formal charges against Chew.Chew made headlines in March after four people died in a San Pablo Avenue halfway house fire. In an email, Chew, along with other Oakland firefighters, warned fire inspectors the building had serious fire danger issues a few days before the deadly fire.Anyone with any information about this case can contact Deputy District Attorney Jordan Sanders at (925) 957-8602.