Report of man with gun prompts shelter-in-place at Livermore's Las Positas College

Las Positas College in Livermore, Calif. is seen on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials ordered students and faculty to shelter-in-place after a witness reported seeing a man with what looked like a gun at Las Positas College in Livermore this morning.


Police said this is not an active shooter situation, and no shots were fired.

School officials said the campus is closed right now, and have not released further details at this time.

