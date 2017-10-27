  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Report: Possible arrest in Santa Cruz Mountains Bear Fire

A helicopter is seen flying over the Bear Fire on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Cruz sheriff's department will be releasing information today about a possible arrest in the Bear Fire.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports the sheriff's office is preparing to arrest the person believed to have started the fire.

CAL FIRE says first responders immediately knew the fire was suspicious.

The Bear Fire is now fully contained. It burned just under 400 acres near the town of Boulder Creek.

