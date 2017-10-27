Report: Possible arrest in Santa Cruz Mountains Bear Fire

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --The Santa Cruz sheriff's department will be releasing information today about a possible arrest in the Bear Fire.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports the sheriff's office is preparing to arrest the person believed to have started the fire.
CAL FIRE says first responders immediately knew the fire was suspicious.
The Bear Fire is now fully contained. It burned just under 400 acres near the town of Boulder Creek.
