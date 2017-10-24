MADDY MIDDLETON

Report: Teen to be tried as adult in rape, murder of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl

Maddy Middleton, 8, was sexually assaulted and strangled last month. Her 15-year-old neighbor is accused of the murder. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The suspect in the killing of 8-year-old Madyson Middleton of Santa Cruz will be tried as an adult, our media partners at the Santa Cruz Sentinel report.

RELATED: Teen accused of killing 8-year-old girl enters not guilty plea

A Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge, John Salazar, said that Gonzalez' lack of remorse and calmness after the killing was heinous -- and warranted that he had a high degree of criminal sophistocation.

Gonzalez will be transferred to Santa Cruz County Jail as he waits for arraignment in November.
