Report: Teen to be tried as adult in rape, murder of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl

The suspect in the killing of 8-year-old Madyson Middleton of Santa Cruz will be tried as an adult, our media partners at the Santa Cruz Sentinel report.A Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge, John Salazar, said that Gonzalez' lack of remorse and calmness after the killing was heinous -- and warranted that he had a high degree of criminal sophistocation.Gonzalez will be transferred to Santa Cruz County Jail as he waits for arraignment in November.