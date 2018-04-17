YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Report: YouTube employees routinely get threats

EMBED </>More Videos

Former YouTube employees said the company has received violent threats from volatile creators for years, according to reports. (AP)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Former YouTube employees said the company has received violent threats from volatile creators for years, according to reports.

Business Insider reported the bloody rampage by Nasim Aghdam at the San Bruno campus was unprecedented, but not totally unexpected.

TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting

Former employees said threats are typically delivered through e-mail, but that there have been instances of video creators confronting workers in person.

In one instance, an employee stationed a guard outside her house after threats from a man whose account was suspended.

FULL VIDEO: Body cam footage of Mountain View police encounter with YouTube shooter
EMBED More News Videos

Mountain View police released body camera video of their interaction with YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam.

Click here for full coverage on the YouTube shooting in San Bruno.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeinvestigationshootingyoutubeyoutube shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingsecuritysocial mediauberfeel goodact of kindnessSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
FULL VIDEO: Body cam footage of police encounter with YouTube shooter
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
Heroic Uber driver drives YouTube employees to safety during shooting
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
Southwest plane lands at PHL with engine, window damage
15 injured after 5-alarm fire erupts in San Jose
Supreme Court: Law that makes deporting immigrants easier for crimes is too vague
Comey says Trump's call to put him in jail isn't 'normal'
SF woman who hailed ride found beaten, sexually assaulted
Tax Day tips: How to file an extension and more
Tax Day freebies and deals
Domino's will deliver to beaches, parks
Show More
Car, 4 family members' bodies accounted for after deadly NorCal cliff crash
SF officials to vote on scooter legislation after injuries, pain for neighbors
Tesla hits pause button on Model 3
Durant, Thompson stay hot as Warriors take 2-0 lead vs. Spurs
Sharks use 2nd period barrage to beat Ducks 8-1 for 3-0 lead
More News