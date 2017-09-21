Mexican Navy: No missing children at collapsed Mexico City school

This is an image of crews working to move debris after a massive earthquake in Mexico City. (KGO-TV )

MEXICO CITY --
Mexico's navy says there are no missing children at a collapsed Mexico City school where rescuers have been hunting for a girl they believed to be trapped.

RELATED: How to help the victims of Mexico's deadly earthquake

Assistant Navy Secretary Angel Enrique Sarmiento says there is evidence of a person who may still alive, but he says it's probably a school worker.

VIDEO: Gas explosion fills Mexico City sky with fire following earthquake
EMBED More News Videos

A man in Mexico City captured a dramatic explosion on camera following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.



The search for the supposedly missing girl has been a focus of attention across the country as a symbol of hope following Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

WATCH VIDEO: Drone footage shows devastation after Mexico City earthquake

Sarmiento says 11 children were rescued alive after the quake, while 19 children and six adults died.

PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
WATCH VIDEO: 1985 Mexico City earthquake
EMBED More News Videos

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake devastated Mexico City on September 19, 1985, killing thousands and destroying large parts of the city.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakemexicou.s. & worldUSGSrescueMexico
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How to help the victims of Mexico's deadly earthquake
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Earthquake evacuees share terrifying stories at SFO
VIDEO: Children frantically rescued from rubble of deadly earthquake
Bay Area scientists work toward early earthquake warning system
Travelers arriving at SFO describe earthquake in Mexico
Drone footage shows Mexico City earthquake devastation
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
Death toll soars to 226 as more casualties discovered in Mexico earthquake
Death toll rises to 90 in Mexico's historic earthquake
Top Stories
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
Aaron Hernandez lawyer: Brain showed 'severe' case of CTE
Tribute for Ghost Ship fire victims installed at Oakland Museum
San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20
Oakland temple covers anti-Semitic graffiti with messages of love
Trump records welcome message for new citizens
Trapped girl a symbol for Mexico's quake rescue efforts
Oakland's Andre Ward announces retirement from boxing
Show More
Trump targets North Korea in new executive order
Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria
Fmr. WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks about tenure with Trump Administration
Baby whose mother declined chemo has died
UPS to hire more than 5,000 employees for holidays
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos