EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2435854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man in Mexico City captured a dramatic explosion on camera following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2433334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A magnitude 8.1 earthquake devastated Mexico City on September 19, 1985, killing thousands and destroying large parts of the city.

Mexico's navy says there are no missing children at a collapsed Mexico City school where rescuers have been hunting for a girl they believed to be trapped.Assistant Navy Secretary Angel Enrique Sarmiento says there is evidence of a person who may still alive, but he says it's probably a school worker.The search for the supposedly missing girl has been a focus of attention across the country as a symbol of hope following Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake.Sarmiento says 11 children were rescued alive after the quake, while 19 children and six adults died.