MEXICO CITY --Mexico's navy says there are no missing children at a collapsed Mexico City school where rescuers have been hunting for a girl they believed to be trapped.
RELATED: How to help the victims of Mexico's deadly earthquake
Assistant Navy Secretary Angel Enrique Sarmiento says there is evidence of a person who may still alive, but he says it's probably a school worker.
VIDEO: Gas explosion fills Mexico City sky with fire following earthquake
The search for the supposedly missing girl has been a focus of attention across the country as a symbol of hope following Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
WATCH VIDEO: Drone footage shows devastation after Mexico City earthquake
Sarmiento says 11 children were rescued alive after the quake, while 19 children and six adults died.
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
WATCH VIDEO: 1985 Mexico City earthquake