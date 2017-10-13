NORTH BAY FIRES

Rescuers search Journeys End mobile home park in Santa Rosa for human remains

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities began the grim task of searching the Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV )

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Authorities began the grim task of searching the Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa.

On Friday two additional bodies were found in the mobile home park.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

The entire mobile home park was completely destroyed.

Authorities have been going from unit to unit thoroughly searching through what remains of people's lives.

RELATED: Fire threat grows in Calistoga as mandatory evacuations continue

On Wednesday, the body of 69-year-old Linda Tunis was found on the grounds. Most of the other elderly residents were able to evacuate.

The sheriff's department says they're working with a list of missing people from the mobile home park. But they will not rule out the possibility that they could find other bodies.

More than 50 professional search and rescue workers are searching the park.

"Earlier in the day search and rescue workers found one person, there is still one more person at the address here that we believe we will find. It is currently being searched by 50 volunteer search and rescue teams, from four different counties," said Sgt. Dave Thompson, with the Sonoma Co. Sheriff's dept.

The counties include Sonoma, Marin, Monterrey, and Alameda, they each bring a special expertise to this search.

"We've unfortunately has some expertise in mass casualties because of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire so we want to make sure we do things correctly," said Sherriff Gregory Ahern, from Alameda Co.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush fireNorth Bay Firesevacuationfirefire rescuefirefightersdead bodybody foundbody part foundSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
LIST: North Bay fires cancel and postpone events across the region
Napa Valley firefighters focus on holding flames at Dry Creek Road
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
Sonoma County couple survives wildfire by huddling in pool
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
14 year old among 34 victims of North Bay fires
Death toll rises to 32 in North Bay fires
California bill makes first year of community college free
North Bay Wildfires Day 6: Searchers find more bodies at Santa Rosa mobile home park
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Show More
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Top Video
Firefighters continue brave effort to contain Calistoga wildfire
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
Sonoma County couple survives wildfire by huddling in pool
Guy Fieri cooks BBQ for wildfire evacuees in Santa Rosa
More Video