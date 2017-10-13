Burned out rubble of Journey's End Mobile Home Park where search is on for bodies. pic.twitter.com/c1UmNp5L5G — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) October 13, 2017

Searchers at Journey's End Mobile Home Park getting ready to look for victims. pic.twitter.com/drTJ2BXBWB — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) October 13, 2017

Search and Rescue examining a find. pic.twitter.com/BjwUbxPg0l — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) October 13, 2017

Authorities began the grim task of searching the Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa.On Friday two additional bodies were found in the mobile home park.The entire mobile home park was completely destroyed.Authorities have been going from unit to unit thoroughly searching through what remains of people's lives.On Wednesday, the body of 69-year-old Linda Tunis was found on the grounds. Most of the other elderly residents were able to evacuate.The sheriff's department says they're working with a list of missing people from the mobile home park. But they will not rule out the possibility that they could find other bodies.More than 50 professional search and rescue workers are searching the park."Earlier in the day search and rescue workers found one person, there is still one more person at the address here that we believe we will find. It is currently being searched by 50 volunteer search and rescue teams, from four different counties," said Sgt. Dave Thompson, with the Sonoma Co. Sheriff's dept.The counties include Sonoma, Marin, Monterrey, and Alameda, they each bring a special expertise to this search."We've unfortunately has some expertise in mass casualties because of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire so we want to make sure we do things correctly," said Sherriff Gregory Ahern, from Alameda Co.