Residents reminded to prepare after swarm of earthquakes hit San Jose

In light of the recent swarm of earthquakes San Jose has had since Thursday, residents are working on getting prepared in case a strong quake should hit the area. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE (KGO) --
Customers outside the Berryessa branch of the U.S. Postal Service in San Jose have been so rattled by Thursday's string of five 3.3 or less magnitude earthquakes in the Eastern Foothills that they're reminding themselves to get prepared with emergency supplies if there's a major temblor.

That was uppermost in the minds of each person ABC7 News interviewed Friday morning. Some said they have a limited supply of food and water, but they will take stock of other necessities over the weekend.

Seismologists at the U.S. Geological Survey office in Menlo Park told ABC7 News that it's inevitable that the Bay Area will experience a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake in the Bay Area in the next 30 years. The chance is calculated at 72 percent.

San Jose residents and business owners reported no damage and no objects falling from shelves as the ground shook at 10:32 a.m., 12:31 p.m., 6:17 p.m., 9:59 p.m., and 11:19 p.m. However, at Olivera Egg Ranch on Sierra Road in San Jose, a clerk said she saw the milk sloshing inside the refrigerated case during the 6:17 p.m. event. No eggs were broken in the retail store or in the processing plant next door.

U.S.G.S. scientists say there's no such thing as earthquake weather. Some residents were pointing at the recent warm and humid weather. The experts are also not calling the swarm of San Jose earthquakes foreshocks of a larger event. It is only after a larger earthquake that they might go back to study if small-magnitude quakes were precursors.
