Richmond police find SMART car possibly connected to hit-and-run crash

Police said a car possibly involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a 3-year-old boy in Richmond on Wednesday was pulled over Thursday morning and the driver is being questioned. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Police said a car possibly involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a 3-year-old boy in Richmond on Wednesday was pulled over Thursday morning and the driver is being questioned.

A red Smart car was pulled over by El Cerrito police at about 7:30 a.m. on westbound I-80 on-ramp from Potrero Avenue, Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said.

The hit-and-run was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Macdonald Avenue, Tan said.


Officers learned that the 3-year-old boy was with his mother as he was about to get into their car parked along the curb, but escaped his mother's grasp and darted into the street where the car struck him, according to Tan.

The driver of the red Smart car, which has a black top and was believed to have damage to its front end, fled in the vehicle.

The boy was described as being critically injured Wednesday and Tan said this morning that his condition is now "critical but stable."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (510) 233-1214.
