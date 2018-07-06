Richmond police: Resident shoots home invasion suspect 'several times'

Richmond police say a homeowner shot a home invasion suspect several times after the man tried to break into a house on Alta Mira Drive. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
A home-invasion robbery suspect was shot while breaking into a residence in Richmond early Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3100 block of Alta Mira Drive.

Investigators said a 47-year-old man attempted to break into two homes, and then after allegedly entered a third home by breaking a window. The resident shot the suspect "a few times," incapacitating him, police said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, and was still alive as of 8:30 a.m., according to police.

Officers said the resident has been "extremely cooperative" and that the shooting appears to be a clear case of self-defense.
