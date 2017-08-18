Right-wing activist faces charges from March Berkeley event

A right-wing organizer faces a charge of illegal possession of a baton he was seen swinging at counter-protesters during a chaotic rally for President Donald Trump in Berkeley, California earlier this year.The Alameda County district attorney filed the felony charge against 41-year-old Kyle Chapman on Wednesday. Prosecutors say if convicted, Chapman faces a lengthy prison sentence under California's three-strikes law because it would be his third felony conviction.Chapman describes himself in social media as a "proud American nationalist" and "ardent Trump supporter." He is scheduled to speak at rallies in Boston this weekend and in San Francisco later this month.Chapman did not respond to a message sent Friday. In a message on Facebook he called the allegations "trumped up bogus charges."Hundreds of protesters clashed during the March 4 rally.