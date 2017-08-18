PROTEST

Right-wing activist faces charges from March Berkeley event

A right-wing organizer faces a charge of illegal possession of a baton he was seen swinging at counter-protesters during a chaotic rally for President Donald Trump in Berkeley, California earlier this year. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
A right-wing organizer faces a charge of illegal possession of a baton he was seen swinging at counter-protesters during a chaotic rally for President Donald Trump in Berkeley, California earlier this year.

RELATED: Berkeley considers ordinance to prevent violence ahead of planned protests

The Alameda County district attorney filed the felony charge against 41-year-old Kyle Chapman on Wednesday. Prosecutors say if convicted, Chapman faces a lengthy prison sentence under California's three-strikes law because it would be his third felony conviction.

I-TEAM: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California

Chapman describes himself in social media as a "proud American nationalist" and "ardent Trump supporter." He is scheduled to speak at rallies in Boston this weekend and in San Francisco later this month.

Chapman did not respond to a message sent Friday. In a message on Facebook he called the allegations "trumped up bogus charges."

Hundreds of protesters clashed during the March 4 rally.

Click here for more stories and videos about recent protests.
