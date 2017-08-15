SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Just days after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, two-right winged protests are being planned in San Francisco and Berkeley.
At least one group has already posted plans to counter protest. The group called Patriot Prayer has applied for a First Amendment permit to hold a rally at Crissy Field from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday. The National Park Service said that by law they have to grant First Amendment permits.
What do you think about the group Patriot Prayer holding a rally in Crissy Field next Saturday? Chose SF bc it is intolerant of other ideas.— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 15, 2017
The organizer told ABC7 News in an interview from Washington why he will be bringing his group to San Francisco. "Like Portland for example, is an area where they for some reason try to say they are one of the most tolerant cities in the country, but it's actually the opposite. They're extremely intolerant when it comes to different ideas and beliefs. They're extremely intolerant towards Christians and so San Francisco can be like that too," Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said.
Another group known as No Marxism in America is also planning a rally and that one is expected to take place at Civic Center Park in Berkeley from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. next Sunday.
Counter protests are also being organized and are expected to be at the rallys.
National Park Service officials said they are working with city police and fire officials to come up with a safety plan.