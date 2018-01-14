Rohnert Park issues warning over phone scams related to PG&E bills

A phone is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. --
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is cautioning residents that phone scams related to Pacific Gas and Electric bills are happening again in the Bay Area.

Residents should not be taken in by callers purporting to be from PG&E who threaten to disconnect service unless an immediate payment is made, city officials said.

PG&E will also not ask people to pay with a prepaid cash card, according to city officials. Scammers can make caller ID numbers look like legitimate PG&E numbers, city officials noted.

If anyone has doubts about an incoming call supposedly from PG&E, they should hang up and call the PG&E customer service number at (833) 500-SCAM, city officials said.
