Rohnert Park teen held at knifepoint by teenage home intruder

It was a chilling ordeal for the family of a 17-year-old girl in Rohnert Park, they say she's lucky to be alive after a home invasion incident. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a chilling ordeal for the family of a 17-year-old girl in Rohnert Park, they say she's lucky to be alive after a home invasion incident.

Police say an intruder broke into the family's home Wednesday, apparently believing no one was home.

"My daughter was home alone, she called me and said a suspicious man was outside, I told her to go to the upstairs bathroom and lock the door, said parent Manuel Valiente.

The teen called 911, police dispatchers kept The frightened girl on the line while the suspect broke into the house and broke down the bathroom door and threatened the girl with a large hunting knife.

"The guy put a knife to her neck and asked, 'Did you call police," Valiente added.

Moments later police showed up and the 17-year-old intruder put down his knife and surrendered.

The teenage girl was not hurt. She did not know the suspect.

"Quite frankly, the link between the dispatchers, the victim and officers averted a tragedy," said Commander Aaron Johnson with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
