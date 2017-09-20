EARTHQUAKE

South Bay Latino community devastated by Mexico earthquake destruction

Volunteers and first responders look for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP)

by Janine De la Vega
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Many in the Mexican community in the South Bay are devastated to see the destruction from the Mexican earthquake. Services at various Catholic churches in San Jose that serve the Spanish speaking community are being dedicated to the victims and survivors of the quake. We spoke with one woman who survived the quake in Mexico in 1985.

Yesterday's quake brings back frightening memories. Her family is safe, but she's praying for those who lost their lives.



Catholic Charities is mobilizing to help those suffering. They are in touch with the Mexican bishops who are identifying the outreach groups that are part of the rescue as well as relief efforts.

RELATED: How to help the victims of Mexico's deadly earthquake

Father Jon Pedigo with Catholic Charities says the best way to help is by donating money. They are working with Caritas (Catholic Charities emergency relief in Mexico). At the Mexican Consulate Office in San Jose, the majority of the calls have been people asking how they can help. The deputy consulate is recommending to send donations to the Mexican Red Cross.

Click here for more information on Caritas.

Click here for more information on the Mexican Red Cross.

Janine De la Vega will have more on this story on ABC7 News at
