SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --The Safari West Wild Animal Park near Santa Rosa remains evacuated but park officials say the animals are OK.
In a statement, they say "the fences of Safari West stand and the animals are contained and accounted for. At no point were fences cut or Safari West animals released."
The situation remains dynamic and highly dangerous and fires are burning in the vicinity.
