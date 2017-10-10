NORTH BAY FIRES

Safari West Wild Animal Park near Santa Rosa remains evacuated

A law enforcement officer blocks a road as flames from a wildfire burn in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Safari West Wild Animal Park near Santa Rosa remains evacuated but park officials say the animals are OK.

In a statement, they say "the fences of Safari West stand and the animals are contained and accounted for. At no point were fences cut or Safari West animals released."

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

The situation remains dynamic and highly dangerous and fires are burning in the vicinity.

We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
