An employee at a Safeway in San Francisco was stabbed after trying to stop a shoplifting suspect, police said.The two men got into a fight at the store on 7th and Cabrillo and the suspect's dog bit the employee numerous times, according to officials. Police say the suspect stabbed the employee in the back.Employees rushed to help that victim and called 911. He was rushed to the hospitalThe employee is in critical conditionThe suspect is under arrest.