San Bruno man pleads no contest to 2nd-degree murder for killing, dismembering neighbor

This is a mugshot of David Stubblefield, 50, who was arrested for murder and several other charges on Thursday, April 6, 2017. (San Bruno Police Department )

SAN BRUNO, Calif. --
A 51-year-old man pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Friday in a grisly case in San Bruno where he killed his neighbor and cut up the body last year in a dispute over a space heater, San Mateo County prosecutors said today.

David Stubblefield entered the plea to second-degree murder with an enhancement for use of a firearm in exchange for a sentence of 40 years to life in state prison, according to the district attorney's office.

VIDEO: San Bruno man accused of killing neighbor during space heater argument

On March 11, 2017, Stubblefield and Benjamin Roybal, his 77-year-old friend and neighbor in the 3000 block of Pacific Heights Boulevard, were arguing over the price of a space heater when Stubblefield pepper-sprayed Roybal and then fatally shot him, prosecutors said.

He then cut up Roybal's body and tried to dispose of it with chemicals, but San Bruno police discovered the body on April 6 after following up on a report of Roybal being missing, prosecutors said.

Stubblefield will return to court on May 25 for sentencing. His attorney Dek Ketchum was not immediately available for comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderhomicidebody foundviolencecourt casecourtshootingSan Bruno
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
San Bruno man accused of killing neighbor over space heater
Top Stories
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
United gives $10K to passenger bumped off flight
VIDEO: Car drives down steps outside Safeway in SF's Castro
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
Show More
Fake image shows Emma Gonzalez tearing up the Constitution
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
VIDEO: Dusty Baker talks to ABC7 about return to SF Giants
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry begins visit to Bay Area research centers
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos