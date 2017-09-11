SEPTEMBER 11

San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The San Francisco Fire Department and city officials are holding a 9/11 remembrance ceremony. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Fire Department and city officials are holding a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

A bell ringing ceremony is taking place at the moment the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed on 9/11. They also will hold a moment of silence and will read the names of the 343 firefighters who did that day. The fire chief says they do this to make sure that no one forgets about their sacrifices.

The ceremony is taking place a Fire Station 7, located at 19th and Folsom. The public is invited to the ceremony.

