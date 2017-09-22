San Francisco firefighters rescue three from apartment complex fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews rescued three people from a two-alarm fire at the Parkmerced complex on 125 Cambon Drive in San Francisco Friday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews rescued two people from a two-alarm fire at the Parkmerced complex on 125 Cambon Drive in San Francisco Friday morning.

Officials said it is unclear at this time how they are doing or if they've been hospitalized.
RELATED: Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources


Officials said this is a 13-floor apartment building and that the fire may have started on the 7th floor.

This apartment complex is located in the area of 19th Avenue and Junipero Serra Boulevard near San Francisco State University.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
building firefirefire escapeSFFDSFSUinvestigationSan FranciscoLake Merced
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Top Stories
Warriors hold Media Day news conference - WATCH LIVE
Sen. John McCain won't vote for GOP bill to repeal Obamacare
Apple stores release new iPhones
VTA holds workshop on San Jose BART extension plan
Happy first day of fall! Get your fall vibes here, Bay Area style
Uber to lose its license to operate in London
Trump calls North Korea's Kim 'a madman'
Trump calls story 'hoax' as Facebook releases Russian-linked ads to Congress
Show More
Toddler hit in face by foul ball at Yankees game
Rams use big offensive night to beat 49ers 41-39
Fan loses phone at Raiders game, Rickey Henderson returns it
Oakland synagogue members cover anti-Semitic graffiti with hopeful messages
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
More News
Top Video
Warriors hold Media Day news conference - WATCH LIVE
Apple stores release new iPhones
Happy first day of fall! Get your fall vibes here, Bay Area style
Uber to lose its license to operate in London
More Video