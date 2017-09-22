San Francisco firefighters rescue three from apartment complex fire

Crews rescued three people from a two-alarm fire at the Parkmerced complex on 125 Cambon Drive in San Francisco Friday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews rescued three people from a two-alarm fire at the Parkmerced complex on 125 Cambon Drive in San Francisco Friday morning.

Officials said it is unclear at this time how they are doing or if they've been hospitalized.
Officials said this is a 13-floor apartment building and that the fire may have started on the 7th floor.

This apartment complex is located in the area of 19th Avenue and Junipero Serra Boulevard near San Francisco State University.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
