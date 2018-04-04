San Francisco 'Hot Cop' involved in hit-and-run to be sentenced

SFPOA President and lots of family members at Hall of Justice for Chris Kohrs sentencing, @SFPD officer found guilty of felony hit and run — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 4, 2018

A San Francisco police officer known as the "Hot Cop of the Castro" will learn his sentence Wednesday for a hit-and-run accident that left two people injured in 2015A jury convicted Ofc. Christopher Kohrs of two felony counts last month.He was charged with hitting two pedestrians in North Beach in 2015 and leaving the scene.The victims suffered serious injuries.Kohrs turned himself into police eight hours after the crash.