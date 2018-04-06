San Francisco police search for home invasion suspects

This undated image shows a San Francisco Police Department logo on a cop car. (KGO-TV)

Police are looking for suspects accused of breaking into a home on Maddux Avenue in San Francisco Friday morning.

San Francisco police said they responded to a call at 10:38 a.m. about a report of suspects breaking into a house in the Silver Terrace neighborhood.

When officers arrived, police said officers saw some suspects run away and some suspects take off in a car. Officers added the suspects that left in a car crashed a short time later on Bridgeview Drive and then took off on foot.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

