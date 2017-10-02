LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

San Francisco to increase security during Fleet Week, Oracle Open World

With a lineup of concerts and events in San Francisco throughout the week, the mayor is working with state and federal officials to increase security after the tragedy in Las Vegas. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco has a lineup of concerts and events throughout the week, including Oracle Open World, Fleet Week and the Strickly Hardly Bluegrass Festival, where tens of thousands of people are expected in the city.

In light of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee announced there will be beefed up security as well as a direct line of communication with state and federal officials.

