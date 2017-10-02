SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco has a lineup of concerts and events throughout the week, including Oracle Open World, Fleet Week and the Strickly Hardly Bluegrass Festival, where tens of thousands of people are expected in the city.
In light of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee announced there will be beefed up security as well as a direct line of communication with state and federal officials.
RELATED: Who are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting?
Watch the video player above for Lyanne Melendez' full report.
Click here for full coverage of the Las Vegas shooting.