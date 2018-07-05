San Jose crews battle fires on 4th of July night

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose crews received at least two dozen calls for different kinds of fires that occurred early Thursday morning, including a vegetation fire on a hillside off Highway 237. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose firefighters received at least two dozen calls for different kinds of fires that occurred early Thursday morning, including a vegetation fire on a hillside off Highway 237 and the Guadalupe River.

Firefighters called for a tier 1 response. One of the fires burned about an acre before they were able to put it out.

RELATED: 10,000 fireworks explode over San Francisco for July 4th

While they were fighting that fire, video from the scene shows several fireworks displays shooting off in the sky on Wednesday night.

What appeared to be a police helicopter was also flying in the area with a spotlight shining down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefireworksinvestigationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
10,000 fireworks explode over San Francisco for July 4th
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
South Bay fireworks show not impacted by Mineta San Jose Airport flights
Contra Costa County deals with danger of illegal fireworks on July 4th
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
Show More
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Air quality concerns linger as wildfires rage
Moraga hosts special filmmaking camp for extraordinary minds
More News