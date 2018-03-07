San Jose police investigate after boy injured in shooting

SAN JOSE --
A boy has been taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

At 1:31 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3000 block of Cadillac Drive near Winchester Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a boy suffering from one gunshot wound.

The motive and circumstances around the shooting are under investigation, police said. No suspects have been identified or apprehended as of this afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingviolencecrimeinvestigationSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News