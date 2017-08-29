San Jose Police investigating drive by shooting off Winchester & Colonial Way see suspect's car, chase it & it crashes into apartments. pic.twitter.com/ApYkPzBNcm — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 29, 2017

San Jose police detained a man accused of conducting a drive-by shooting near the Colonial Way Apartments early Tuesday morning.A police chase began after they got reports of a man shooting out of his vehicle near Colonial Way and Winchester Boulevard.The car crashed into the apartment building shortly after the chase. The suspect was put on a gurney, handcuffed and police also shackled his feet. He seemed OK, but was taken to the hospital to get checked out.When officers arrived at the scene, they found out he fired a gun, but no one was hit. During their investigation, officers say the suspect vehicle drove by the apartment complex again, and that's when they started a pursuit. "The subject in his attempt to flee from officers, crashed into the apartment building, and that's where he was taken into custody," San Jose Police Department Sgt. Jessica Welker said.Police said the suspect also apparently hit some parked cars during the chase and luckily no one was shot.Moorpark Avenue in San Jose is closed at this time while police conduct an investigation.