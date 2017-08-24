SJPD

San Jose Police launch new campaign to recruit LGBT officers

This is an undated image of a San Jose police badge. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Police Department has launched a bold new campaign to recruit officers from the LGBT community.

The print ads and commercials feature real SJPD officers saying goodbye to their same-sex partners as they leave for work. The videos end with Chief Eddie Garcia saying, "I want your family to be a part of our police family."

Openly gay officer James Gonzales says, "It's an effort to show the police department is a reflection of our community. We have all types of families and all types of families are welcome to work here." He says LGBT recruitment should lead to people being able to become police officers and serve openly.

The president of the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center in San Jose is happy to see the aggressive recruitment plan. Gabrielle Antolovich is on Chief Garcia's Community Advisory Board. She says, as one example, the LGBT community suffers from higher suicide rates... and LGBT officers will be better equipped to understand LGBT mental health issues.

Silicon Valley Pride is this weekend. Chief Garcia will be in the parade in a specially decked out pride police car. And, the recruitment booth will have the new materials featuring same sex police families.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
policepolice officerSJPDlgbtqlgbtgaygay rightsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SJPD
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
Friends and family gather to remember generous SJ liquor store owner
Man accused of fatally shooting San Jose liquor store owner arrested
GoFundMe campaign set up for family of murdered SJ store owner
More SJPD
Top Stories
Planned weekend political rallies to alter transit in SF
Berkeley Police Chief tells public to avoid Sunday rally
Berkeley 'Anti-Marxist Free Speech' rally permit denied
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Bay Area startup introduces revolutionary smartphone lock
Amazon opens new brick and mortar bookstore in San Jose
Details to be released on Trump's proposed transgender ban in military
Smart train service begins Friday in the North Bay
Show More
Hiker struck by lightning in Sierra Nevada recovering
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Person killed by train at Bay Fair BART station
City of Berkeley stands against hate with free protest signs
Hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos