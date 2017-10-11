San Jose stores running out of masks due to poor air quality from wildfires

Raging wildfires in the North Bay have filled Bay Area skies with smoke causing some stores in San Jose to start running out of protective masks and respirators.ABC7 News was at the Hassett Ace Hardware Store in San Jose as people stopped by to pick up supplies.One of the more popular items is the N-95 respirator, which is designed to protect and filter out at least 95-percent of certain non-oil based particles such as dust and mold.Hassett Ace Hardware Store employees told ABC7 News that because of the fires they're selling 10 times more masks and respirators than normal this time of year. "Those products come in, our receiving teams have been pulling that out as quickly as they can, and it's selling as it hits the floor," Hassett Ace Hardware Store employee Eric Hasset said.A number of hardware stores from the North Bay all the way down to the Peninsula have reported selling out. Some residents are now turning to websites such as Amazon for a quick one-day turnaround.