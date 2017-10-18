  • BREAKING NEWS SKYMAP7 is over the scene where San Francisco officer was hit by a car--- WATCH LIVE
FLOODING

San Jose teams up with water district to prepare residents for upcoming storm season

San Jose is teaming up with the Santa Clara Valley Water District to make sure people are ready for the upcoming storm season after devastating flooding hit the city earlier this year. (KGO-TV )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose is teaming up with the Santa Clara Valley Water District to make sure people are ready for the upcoming storm season after devastating flooding hit the city earlier this year.

The first of three resource fairs to help the public prepare for the possibility of more flooding will take place Wednesday.
The Winter Storm Resource Fair will be held at the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park community room from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
