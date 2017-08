San Leandro police are asking for the public's help in finding 80-year-old George Matthews, who was last seen at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon leaving 2060 Fairmont Drive.Matthews is described as a 5' 7" white male weighing 150 pounds.Officials say Matthews is a regular at the McDonald's restaurant in Washington Plaza.If you have any information on Matthews please call 911 immediately or reach police at 510-577-2740.