San Lorenzo high school student arrested for having gun on campus

Deputies have responded to Arroyo HS in San Lorenzo for a report a student possibly had a gun. School is locked down and we have located the student in class and detained them. A firearm has been located. Situation is Safe. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 23, 2018

A student at Arroyo High School in unincorporated San Lorenzo who was armed with a gun has been arrested, an Alameda County sheriff's spokesman said.St. Ray Kelly said no shots were fired at the school, which is located at 15701 Lorenzo Ave., and no one was injured.Kelly said the school was placed on lockdown but it was lifted after deputies finalized a systematic sweep to make sure that everything is safe.