San Mateo deputies search for 2 escaped inmates from Glenwood camp correctional facility

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is looking for two inmates who left the Glenwood Camp correctional facility on Sunday night.

Sheriff's officials said they were notified of two "walkaways" from the camp at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The facility is located at 400 Log Cabin Ranch Road in La Honda.

Deputies are looking for a young adult man and juvenile boy who walked away from the camp, according to a San Mateo County alert.

The first inmate is an 18-year-old black male adult who is 6 feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 210 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt. The second inmate is a 17-year-old Polynesian juvenile male who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was also wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

If anyone sees either inmate, sheriff's deputies ask they call (650) 363-4911, and to not try to apprehend them.
