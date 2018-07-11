ARSON

San Mateo woman claims she burned $20k in hay bales to prevent cult killings

EMBED </>More Videos

An arson suspect accused of burning roughly $20,000 worth of hay bales on two separate occasions with bizarre explanations pleaded not guilty, (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
An arson suspect accused of burning roughly $20,000 worth of hay bales on two separate occasions with bizarre explanations pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Monica Louise Berlin, 39, allegedly set fire to 900 hay bales valued at roughly $10,800 in the vicinity of Seymour Street and state Highway 1 around 9:20 p.m. on June 26.

Berlin photographed the fire and apparently told firefighters responding to the blaze that it had something to do with the "zombie apocalypse," according to prosecutors.

RELATED: Man charged with arson for allegedly starting over 40,000-acre wildfire

A week later, she allegedly returned to the same property and burned a second pile of hay bales valued at an estimated $9,180 around 9:50 p.m. on July 3.

The following day, prosecutors say she told her neighbor she had done so to prevent a cult from committing a massacre.

Then on Friday, she fled from police attempting to stop her in the vicinity of state Highway 92 and Canada Road, leading law enforcement on a 100 mph chase that ended with her arrest by the California Highway Patrol in Atherton.

RELATED: Oakland officials launch arson tip line, reward fund

Berlin is currently represented by San Mateo County's Private Defender Program, but a staffer for the program said no attorney had been assigned to her case as of this morning.

She's currently being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on July 19 for a preliminary hearing.

For more stories, photos, and video on recent arsons across the Bay Area and the world, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonarson investigationsan mateo countyfirefirefighterspolicecultSan Mateo
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
ARSON
10 volunteer firefighters charged with arson
Oakland officials launch arson tip line, reward fund
Staff suspects arson in fire at SF's Golden Gate Park Golf Course clubhouse
String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
More arson
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
More News