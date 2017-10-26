Officials are investigating a few gun incidents at local schools, including one where a San Ramon third grader was suspended for bringing a loaded firearm to school.Police ordered a lockdown at Branciforte Middle School in Santa Cruz Wednesday after a staff member found an AR-7 rifle in a bag on campus. Officials said there was no threat to students or staff.Another incident took place at Twin Creeks Elementary School in San Ramon Wednesday after an 8-year-old third grade student showed off a firearm to his classmate. Police said the classmate told parents and they contacted police.The gun was never brandished or used to threaten anyone, but police said the gun was loaded and found inside the student's backpack.The investigation is still ongoing and more details will be released at the conclusion of the investigation. It should be noted that no additional firearms were located within the residence and the student has been temporarily suspended from the school.The San Ramon Police Department would like to remind everybody to speak with their children about firearms safety and reporting suspicious activities right away.Police also said firearms safety applies to everybody, and failing to properly store a firearm that is accessible to a child is a criminal offense.These incidents come after a student at Village High School in Pleasanton was arrested Monday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.