Sandy Hook mom rails against Congress after Vegas shooting

FILE Jimmy Greene, foreground left, Nelba Marquez-Greene, center, parents of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Ana Marquez-Greene in January 2013.

NEWTOWN, Connecticut --
The mother of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre took to Twitter after the Las Vegas mass shooting to slam Congress for not taking action against gun control.

"This is on every congressperson who said in '13: 'There is simple nothing we could do,'" Nelba Marquez-Greene wrote.

She was also critical of those who blamed the current political climate for the mass violence.

"Oh, please. Newtown happened well before Trump was elected. We need sensible gun legislation and we need it now," she tweeted.

Marquez-Greene lost her 6-year-old daughter when a gunman opened fire inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012,

26 people, including 20 first graders and six adult school staff members, were killed by the gunman, who then killed himself.

Below are the 18 tweets by Marquez-Greene:

