Sandy Hook mom rails against Congress after Vegas shooting

I don’t know what to say besides this is on every congressperson who said in ‘13: There is simply nothing we could do. #LasVegas #Newtown — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

You don’t recover from this- as a mother, brother, father. You manage. But there is no recovery. I am heartbroken. #LasVegas #Newtown — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Today you got 50 + new reasons I take a knee. My heart, my prayers, my ACTIONS are with the victim families. #LasVegas #Newtown — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Oh, please. Newtown happened well before trump was elected. We need sensible gun legislation and we need it now. #LasVegas #Newtown https://t.co/V3BBfuIYDL — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

For that person or any person to blame media for this is reprehensible and irresponsible. Blame your congress. #Newtown https://t.co/UekZg5Mgri — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Every day, I am stunned by the level of trauma (direct or vicarious) congress is willing to make us suffer through. #Newtown #LasVegas — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Their lack of courage and/or ability to take meaningful action on issues that most matter: healthcare, violence, climate, etc is outrageous — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Many people. Five years later they still contact you. It’s bad and no one wants to talk about. As a victim? I have to. #Newtown #LasVegas https://t.co/vEgJjJPPWS — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

As a mom who had to bury a child- I could care less about perp color. But how come we never talk about angry White men w/guns? #Newtown — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

How come we only want to talk when it fits our own narrative? Please. Help mothers keep children safe from gunviolence. #lasvegas #Newtown — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

I just don’t want any more moms to live like I do. Yes. I’ve managed to do amazing things. But honestly? I battle grief related 1/2 — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Anxiety, depression, PTSD- daily. Losing a loved one like this is a death sentence. We move forward for our son. — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Is this what we are saying to American citizens they have to accept as normal? 91 people per day? #Newtown #LasVegas — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

I will also say this: I lost Ana in Newtown which means even though we aren’t white I had the sympathy of the world. #Newtown #LasVegas — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

I know so many mothers navigating this world of grief and trauma blindly because their kids died in urban centers& there is no sympathy. — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Guess what folks? Gun violence and grief hurt in EVERY zip code. In every color. Grieving mothers need your help. #LasVegas #Newtown — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

In America we value guns, flags & fake acts of patriotism over people, pain & real acts of courage. #LasVegas #TakeAKnee #EndGunViolence — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Did you know u have congress people who rather than talk about gun legislation implied that we hadn’t prayed hard enough?#Newtown — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

There is no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time when a 6 y.o. gets shot. There are only cowardly congresspeople. — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Uncanny, unbelievable and gutting that I tweeted this almost one year ago. “Eloi, eloi, lama sabachthani.” #LasVegas #Newtown pic.twitter.com/usydmY0DEa — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

Today, my friend? Forgive me as I don’t normally speak like this. But you can just go F yourself. #Newtown https://t.co/g2MfScEJcx — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

As a final thought & reminder to @MooreSenate & congress, this is the little girl u said I should’ve prayed “harder” for. #Newtown #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/vwLg22GwG8 — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) October 2, 2017

The mother of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre took to Twitter after the Las Vegas mass shooting to slam Congress for not taking action against gun control."This is on every congressperson who said in '13: 'There is simple nothing we could do,'" Nelba Marquez-Greene wrote.She was also critical of those who blamed the current political climate for the mass violence."Oh, please. Newtown happened well before Trump was elected. We need sensible gun legislation and we need it now," she tweeted.Marquez-Greene lost her 6-year-old daughter when a gunman opened fire inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012,26 people, including 20 first graders and six adult school staff members, were killed by the gunman, who then killed himself.Below are the 18 tweets by Marquez-Greene: