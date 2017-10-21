Santa Clara police investigating officer-involved shooting

Police in Santa Clara are investigating after at least one officer opened fire on a suspect Saturday morning.An alert was sent out for a stolen car around 1:15 a.m. before officers noticed a car meeting the description around 1:30 a.m. Two police vehicles attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle near El Camino Real and Scott Boulevard.The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. when police say the suspect intentionally backed the vehicle into one of the squad cars and then drove forward at officers.At least one officer opened fire on the suspect, who was injured in the shooting. The adult male suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.