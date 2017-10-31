  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Cruz Mountains Bear Fire arson suspect due in court

This mugshot released on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 by officials in Santa Cruz, Calif. shows 54-year-old Marlon Dale Coy. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The man accused of starting a fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains is heading to court this morning. Investigators say he's responsible for the Bear Fire and they have witnesses who saw the arson happen.

The Bear Fire was destructive and dangerous, not only did it destroy homes, buildings and vehicles, but several firefighters were also injured.

That's why the arson suspect is facing such serious charges today here in Santa Cruz county court. Sheriff's investigators believe 54-year-old Marlon Coy set the fire in this area below Diane's Way near Boulder Creek, based on interviews with three people who saw it happen.

RELATED: Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire

Detectives say Coy was in a relationship with a woman where the fire originated. But there had been some sort of dispute.

He was arrested on October 17, the day after the fire started, not for arson, but because he allegedly stole jewelry from an evacuated home.

Coy faces five felony counts in connection to the fire and 9 felonies for the alleged burglary.

