Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts over 100 residents to evacuate

At least 100 homes are threatened and one structure has been destroyed in a wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains. More than 150 residents have evacuated from the blaze. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
A wildfire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains forced at least 150 residents to evacuate Tuesday morning. So far, the fire has burned 125 acres.

Officials said at least two people were injured, including a firefighter who fell into a ravine battling the blaze. The firefighter suffered a broken wrist, and cuts to face. The second person injured was an inmate on the hand crew who had to be taken out from battling the fire due to smoke inhalation.
PHOTOS: Crews battle wildfire in Santa Cruz Mountains


At least 100 homes are threatened and one structure has been destroyed.

The fire broke out at 11 p.m. on Monday near Bear Creek and Deer Creek roads.

Four helicopters and two air tankers will be fighting the wildfire shortly and that ill really help put the flames out. Crews said they are battling this fire aggressively. "As you can see now the fire is not as active as it was, so we're really trying to push to get direct line, which means we're going direct on the firs edge, to try to put this out the best we can,"Cal Fire "Asst. Chief Rob Sherman said.

In addition to the two people who were injured, ABC7 News learned a cat was injured as well and animal services is on its way to help.

An evacuation center has been opened at Boulder Creek Elementary school.
