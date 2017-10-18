Santa Cruz police arrest looting suspect after wildfire prompted evacuations

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --Police arrested a suspect accused of stealing $15,000 worth of jewelry and a bike from a home on Hidden Road after a wildfire prompted evacuations near the Santa Cruz Mountains.
VIDEO: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Police said the owners will get their belongings on Wednesday.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
So far, the Bear Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains has burned 270 acres and is 10 percent contained.
PHOTOS: Crews battle wildfire in Santa Cruz Mountains