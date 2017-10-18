Santa Cruz police arrest looting suspect after wildfire prompted evacuations

A wildfire is seen burning in Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
Police arrested a suspect accused of stealing $15,000 worth of jewelry and a bike from a home on Hidden Road after a wildfire prompted evacuations near the Santa Cruz Mountains.


The North Bay Wildfires have caused massive evacuations. If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Police said the owners will get their belongings on Wednesday.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

So far, the Bear Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains has burned 270 acres and is 10 percent contained.

PHOTOS: Crews battle wildfire in Santa Cruz Mountains
