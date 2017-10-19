NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa community meeting gets emotional, heated over fire aftermath

Residents in some of the hardest hit areas of Santa Rosa will be allowed to return to their homes for a brief period of time starting Friday. (KGO-TV)

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Three neighborhoods hardest hit by the North Bay fires will reopen Friday.

RELATED: Roads remain closed as Santa Rosa residents air grievances about fire recovery

Starting at 10 a.m. residents will be allowed back into Coffey Park, Orchard Mobile Home Park, and Journey's End Mobile Home Park.

Hundreds of people packed into Santa Rosa High School to demand answers about the fire response.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified
Bay Area hopes to be home of Amazon's 2nd headquarters
UC Berkeley, Mills College strike deal to share some facilities
Officials say 2 East Bay high school students arrested for sexual assault
North Bay fire victims to face construction worker shortage
