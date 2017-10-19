Santa Rosa community meeting gets emotional, heated over fire aftermath

"Why weren't we better notified!" Some community members angrily ask. pic.twitter.com/ImA6esqfpJ — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) October 20, 2017

Standing ovation for First Responders #winecountryfires pic.twitter.com/J6VevGM0Ts — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) October 20, 2017

Three neighborhoods hardest hit by the North Bay fires will reopen Friday.Starting at 10 a.m. residents will be allowed back into Coffey Park, Orchard Mobile Home Park, and Journey's End Mobile Home Park.Hundreds of people packed into Santa Rosa High School to demand answers about the fire response.Watch the video in the player above for the full story.