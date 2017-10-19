Santa Rosa community meeting gets emotional, heated over fire aftermath

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Three neighborhoods hardest hit by the North Bay fires will reopen Friday.
Starting at 10 a.m. residents will be allowed back into Coffey Park, Orchard Mobile Home Park, and Journey's End Mobile Home Park.
Hundreds of people packed into Santa Rosa High School to demand answers about the fire response.
"Why weren't we better notified!" Some community members angrily ask. pic.twitter.com/ImA6esqfpJ— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) October 20, 2017
Standing ovation for First Responders #winecountryfires pic.twitter.com/J6VevGM0Ts— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) October 20, 2017
