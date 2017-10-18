NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa couple filed lawsuit against PG&E after Coffey Park fire in North Bay

A Santa Rosa couple whose home was destroyed when a wildfire moved through the Coffey Park neighborhood is suing PG&E. (KGO-TV )

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A Santa Rosa couple whose home was destroyed when a wildfire moved through the Coffey Park neighborhood is suing PG&E.

Wayne and Jennifer Harvell say PG&E broke federal and state regulations by having knowledge of a high fire danger, yet doing nothing to prevent its equipment from igniting dry grass.

The couple was awoken by the smell of smoke last Monday morning.

They left their home with their pets and a laptop not thinking they wouldn't have anything to return to.

"Everything of any value to us personally was in that house. And if there's some responsibility to be borne by PG&E or whoever, we need to find out," said Jennifer Harvell.

ABC7 News received a statement from PG&E saying: "We aren't going to speculate about any of the causes of the fires and will cooperate with the reviews by any relevant regulator or agency."

