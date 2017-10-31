NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable family photos recovered from ashes of North Bay fires

Do you believe in miracles? A family in Santa Rosa does Tuesday night. They lost their house but regained their past all from pictures that floated down from the most sinister and frightening of clouds. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Do you believe in miracles? A family in Santa Rosa does Tuesday night. They lost their house but regained their past all from pictures that floated down from the most sinister and frightening of clouds.

3635 Mocha Drive in Coffey Park looks like hell roared through it. Owners only see a blessing.

"I really do believe God is saying the ashes will not win," said Susi Hulac, who like so many other victims, went looking for an apartment to rent.

Hulac and her husband Fred did so with joy in their hearts, thanks in part to neighbor Krista Wehrer, whose house did not burn even though the flames came very close.

"The picture was standing here -- looking there," said Wehrer, as ashes fell from the sky, like snow, she said -- covering her lawn. Among them was a photograph of a couple holding their baby.

She picked it up and put it on Facebook, figuring it must belong to someone. "I knew it came from a house that burned to the ground," Wehrer added.

The picture made its way around the world, then to Maryland and returned in the form of a message from that now grown up, same baby girl in the photo -- Christine Hulac, Susi and Fred Hulac.
"They were just jubilant," said Wehrer.

And it wasn't the only photo -- others came back too. They all came from one box on the second floor of the Hulac's house. They landed all over the neighborhood, now people have returned them.

The burn marks add to the stories.

"You can see the picture around the singe and to me that is unique and special," said Hulac. "Good things can come out of bad things, you know?"

It's loud, clear, and miraculous.

