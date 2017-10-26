  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa Fire debris cleanup could last months

by Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of Santa Rosa fire victims packed a hot, stuffy high school gym waiting for answers about debris cleanup on their properties.

Residents were told the EPA will begin removing hazardous waste from the Coffey park neighborhood on Friday, then move to other neighborhoods.

Phase two involves the Army Corps of Engineers removing fire debris from more than 5,000 neighborhoods. The removal be free and optional to homeowners.

"We've been told the debris removal and cleanup could be done by spring 2018," Said Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey.

That's not fast enough for some homeowners who are anxious to rebuild.

"The Army Corps gives a six month timeline, we want to rebuild by summer and that puts pressure on my contractor and architect," said fire victim David Leal.

Outside contractors were passing out information to homeowners who choose to opt out and pay to expedite the cleanup process.

The Army Corps of Engineers has not decided what landfill will take the hazardous debris.

