NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa firefighters save homes affected by North Bay wildfire

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Rosa did not need any more fires to spread but that's exactly what happened overnight. But the Nuns Fire is not affecting the Oakmont area, east of the city. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa did not need any more fires to spread but that's exactly what happened overnight. But the Nuns Fire is not affecting the Oakmont area, east of the city.

The fire came very close to a home in Oakmont at the top of White Oak Drive Monday night. "My family is so immensely grateful for the work that they did to save this beautiful piece of property," resident Valerie Stamps said.

Santa Rosa firefighters made the stop. It took them several hours but they stood their ground and held the line. They not only saved homes but also brought in a good mental victory for themselves. "It feels good. Yesterday, we were kind of mopping up and not making much of a difference on some of the structures. In this case, we actually were able to make a stop and saved the home and a number of homes up here," Santa Rosa Fire Dept. Capt. Mike Harrison said.

PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas


Oakmont faced the biggest threat overnight, but from what we saw, the entire neighborhood looks good. Firefighters don't want to officially say that yet, though.

"I have not heard of any homes. I cannot confirm that, it would be speculation if I heard there were none," Harrison said.

The neighborhood is still closed to residents, causing a lot of frustration Tuesday morning.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

"I have no updates as to when I can check to see if my home is even there and I am concerned," resident Gail Smith said. "It is frustrating."

Some people couldn't take it and drove in anyway, bypassing the police barricade. Firefighters say they understand that frustration but say they really need everyone's cooperation.

"Staying out of the area is actually the best thing people can do to help us be successful because it allows our firefighters to deploy their lines, deploy their equipment safely and move around the neighborhood quickly," Cal Fire Batt. Chief Jonathan Cox said.

A lot of people have said there are no flames, but firefighters say to think of it like a firefighter. It may be out, but just a little bit of wind and it can flare up again and that's what they're worried about.

Officials are unsure when residents will be allowed back in the neighborhood.

IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countywildfireNorth Bay FiresNapaSonomaSanta RosaGlen Ellen
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
NORTH BAY FIRES
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
Solano County residents evacuate as Atlas fire spreads
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
Solano County residents evacuate as Atlas fire spreads
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
Missing 6-year-old girl from San Leandro found safe
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Trump approves California disaster declaration for deadly wildfires
Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa
Show More
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Woman wins vacation on 'Live' after mastectomy
Evacuations expand as North Bay Fires rage
Crews contain 1-acre vegetation fire in San Rafael
More News
Top Video
Solano County residents evacuate as Atlas fire spreads
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa
More Video