Santa Rosa, Napa aid centers opening for wildfire survivors

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --For some fire victims, the long process of recovery has begun. Many waited in line Sunday for some much needed support at a local assistance center that opened for the second day at the old Press Democrat building in Santa Rosa.
Napa is also opening an aid center for evacuees. That center will be open Monday at Napa County Health and Human Services, Building A, Conference Center at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive.
