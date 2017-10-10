NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa neighborhood of Coffee park destroyed by North Bay fires

It's deadly quiet Tuesday in one neighborhood in Santa Rosa called Coffey Park. Homes were burned to the ground in the North Bay fires and nightmarish images of scorched earth have taken the place of what was once lush grass. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
It's deadly quiet Tuesday in one neighborhood in Santa Rosa called Coffey Park. Homes were burned to the ground in the North Bay fires and nightmarish images of scorched earth have taken the place of what was once lush grass.

