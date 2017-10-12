NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa newlyweds lose home, wedding gifts in fires night after returning from honeymoon

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Rosa couple who just came back from their honeymoon are among the hundreds of people who lost their home in the North Bay fires. All their wedding presents and belongings are gone. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A Santa Rosa couple who just came back from their honeymoon are among the hundreds of people who lost their home in the North Bay fires. All their wedding presents and belongings are gone.

LIST: Michael Finney examines impact of wildfires on wine country

It was the picture perfect wedding set in wine country and everything Catie Velarde had dreamed of. But instead of basking in newlywed bliss, she and her new husband are heartbroken.

"When we came home from our honeymoon I was literally sitting there on the couch and thinking of how happy I was to be home," said Velarde through tears.

They just returned from a two-week honeymoon in Mexico on Sunday. They went to sleep that night, but were woken up by their dog Molly barking. She alerted them to smoke filling their house.

"I realized something was bad so I woke her up and said there's a house on fire," said Oscar Velarde, Catie's husband.

Catie couldn't believe what she saw. "When they say raining fire, that's what it felt like and that's what it looked like the winds were so gusty just red ember flying everywhere," said Valerde.
LIST: Resources for North Bay fires

They quickly started grabbing an extra change of clothes, a camera, and wedding jewelry. When they drove away they knew it may be the last time they saw their home standing.

"Honestly if Molly hadn't woken us up I don't know what would have happened," said Velarde.

Later that day, once the fire swept through, a friend sent them video of their home, now in ruins. All their wedding gifts were gone. The only things that are still recognizable are the garage door and the mailbox.
"I just don't know where to begin how do you come back from that," said Velarde.

Oscar is trying to stay strong for his bride. "I kept reminding her, we're out, we're alive this is really horrible but we have our 3 dogs with us and some of us weren't lucky to get their animals out," said Oscar.

The couple is staying with family in Rohnert Park for the short term. Overwhelmed like so many other, they face an uncertain future. They're grateful to have each other to hold on to. Velarde's mother started a GoFundMe account to help her daughter and new husband rebuild their lives.

Click here to help the couple rebuild.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesfirefighterscal firefirehouse firebuilding firewildfireweddinghoneymoonSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
Incredible show of support for North Bay fire victims restores faith after tragedy
The Latest: California wildfires bring record 31 deaths
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Grim search for victims as wildfires grow to size of NYC
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
The Latest: California wildfires bring record 31 deaths
Incredible show of support for North Bay fire victims restores faith after tragedy
10 victims identified in deadly North Bay fires
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Napa evacuee's near Silverado Trail return to check on farm animals
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Show More
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Top Video
The Latest: California wildfires bring record 31 deaths
Napa evacuee's near Silverado Trail return to check on farm animals
Atlas Fire prompts 2,500 people to evacuate in Solano County
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage
More Video