Two Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa nurses who lost their home to wildfire welcomed a new baby and an unexpected gift.Macy Huggins, a Kaiser Permanente pediatric nurse, was overdue by two days when she evacuated from her house on October 9. Her home would burn down only an hour after she left.During that time, Macy's husband, Benjamin Huggins, continued to care for a critically ill patient at the Intensive Care Unit of Kaiser Permanente's Santa Rosa Medical Center. The patient was safely placed into an ambulance and transferred to another hospital out of harm's way.The next day the couple refocused their energy on their first baby."Now we have nothing, and we're bringing this baby into the world, and we had all this stuff that was going to be so perfect, and these ideas and perceptions about how it was going to be with her," said Macy.The couple chose to deliver their baby at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center's Women and Children's Center because the air quality in the Sacramento Valley was more favorable than in the Bay Area. Hope, was born on Saturday, Oct. 14, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz., and measuring 21.5 inches long.A couple of hours after Hope was born, another mother was giving birth a few rooms away. This mother had been certain her baby would be a girl, so the family prepared an entire nursery for a daughter. But the mom delivered a boy. The next day, that family donated its entire collection of baby-girl clothes and toys to the Huggins family."It was very touching and generous and overwhelming," Macy said."In the face of this tragedy, we're now able to welcome this little baby into the world," Benjamin said. "And that's really all that matters to us now."